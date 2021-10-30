Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGEE opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

