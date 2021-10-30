Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce sales of $357.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $217.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,901 shares of company stock worth $36,431,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSH opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

