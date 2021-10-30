Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post sales of $139.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.48 million and the lowest is $127.85 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 386.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $501.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $518.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $639.58 million, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $705.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after buying an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 728,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

