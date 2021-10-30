Brokerages Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

PNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.98 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

