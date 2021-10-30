Brokerages Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Snap also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE SNAP opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98. Snap has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,068,821 shares of company stock valued at $209,155,467.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

