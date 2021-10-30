Brokers Issue Forecasts for CoreCivic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

