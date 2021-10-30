Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.24. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

