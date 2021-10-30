Brokers Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

