Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Shares Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.68% of Bull Horn worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bull Horn stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

