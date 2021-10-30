Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.68. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.71. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

