Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216,161 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

