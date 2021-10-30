Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $986.70

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 986.70 ($12.89) and traded as low as GBX 890 ($11.63). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 925 ($12.09), with a volume of 5,550 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £112.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 911.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 986.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of Caledonia Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

