California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,297 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 232,715 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

