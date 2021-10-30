California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,687 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $48,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 102,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,862,000 after purchasing an additional 738,900 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 248,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Shares of DELL opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

