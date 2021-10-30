California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,463 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $60,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

XEL opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.