California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $58,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $179.73 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.