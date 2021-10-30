California State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.75 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $47,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.53 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

