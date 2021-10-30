California State Teachers Retirement System Has $48.22 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $48,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $43,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $676,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.