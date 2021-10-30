California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.21 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $57,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.