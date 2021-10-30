California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.24 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $59,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $1,916,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $319.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

