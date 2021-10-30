California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 855.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $58,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

