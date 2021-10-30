California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 885.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 692,673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of The Trade Desk worth $59,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

