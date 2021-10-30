California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $59,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $77.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.