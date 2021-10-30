California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,338 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of First Republic Bank worth $57,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $104,657,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after buying an additional 420,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $216.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $219.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $193.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

