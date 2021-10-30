California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,911 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of ViacomCBS worth $47,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,329,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

