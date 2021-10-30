California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,293 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,350 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $55,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.28 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -945.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

