California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,990 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $57,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,480.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,489.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,410.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

