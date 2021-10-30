California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,334 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The Kraft Heinz worth $48,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 258,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

