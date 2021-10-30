California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,139 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $59,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $623.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $624.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $467.66 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

