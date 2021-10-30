California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of V.F. worth $47,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

NYSE:VFC opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

