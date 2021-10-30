Canada Goose (GOOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.