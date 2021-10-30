Capital International Investors Buys 162,525 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.61% of Kadant worth $73,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI opened at $222.12 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $4,752,290 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

