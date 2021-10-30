Capital International Investors Buys New Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 546,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,541,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.42% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

