Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,252 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Airbnb worth $62,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 174,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $170.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

