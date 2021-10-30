Capital International Investors Has $63.21 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,904 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $63,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,079,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,463 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $321,789,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $216.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.59. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

