Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,914 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.34% of Qualtrics International worth $66,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $91,766,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,050,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,028,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,449,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

