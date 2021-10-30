Capital International Investors Purchases New Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,713,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.36% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 238.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

