Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.