Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

