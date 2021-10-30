Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $4.11. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 39,172 shares changing hands.

CSFFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

