Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.70

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$4.68. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 659,309 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,573.27.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

