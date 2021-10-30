Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,154 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

