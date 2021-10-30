Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $420.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.14 million to $427.95 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $407.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.