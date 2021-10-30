Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of CPARU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPARU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

