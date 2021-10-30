Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

