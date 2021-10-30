Cellectis (CLLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $489.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.