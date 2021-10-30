CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,724,000.

