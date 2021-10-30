Centric Swap 1-Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00070401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,038.44 or 1.00657109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.06986900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

