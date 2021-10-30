Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Centrus Energy worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LEU stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.70. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $57.80.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.