Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Century Casinos stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4,585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

